The revenge thriller from Shogun Films will be released in the UK by 101 Films on 30th January.

Renegades sees Carver, an ex-green beret (Majors, star of The Six Million Dollar Man and The Fall Guy), murdered by an international drug gang, led by the fearsome Goram (played by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Louis Mandylor).

The killing sents Carver's old special forces comrades Peck (Return of the Saint's Ian Ogilvy), Woody (The Bill's Billy Murray) and Harris (The Full Monty's Paul Barber) on a mission of revenge, while they also seek to protect Carver's daughter Judy (Patsy Kensit).

Ian Ogilvy and Nick Moran seek revenge on the murderers of their comrade Carver Shogun Films

Aided by the enigmatic Sanchez (Trejo), they must stay one step ahead of determined Scotland Yard Detective Moore (Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott) and stop Goram’s gang from overrunning the city.

Directed by Daniel Zirilli, Renegades also features Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Michael Pare (Streets of Fire), Stephanie Beacham (Dynasty), Michael Brandon (Dempsey & Makepeace) and, in one of his final roles, the late Tommy 'Tiny' Lister (The Fifth Element).

Stephanie Beacham and Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott lead the Scotland Yard investigation into the Renegades' revenge spree Shogun Films

Producer Jonathan Sothcott, who also wrote the film’s story with screenwriter Tom Jollife, said: "We are delighted to partner with 101 Films for this very special release. Renegades is the culmination of my career as a film producer so far. Imagine if Guy Ritchie had directed a film produced by Euan Lloyd (The Wild Geese, Who Dares Wins) and that might give you a taste of this high octane, darkly witty acton revenge thriller.

"This is a proper, unapologetically old fashioned revenge movie with an all-star cast that boasts great acton sequences, endlessly quotable dialogue and a killer theme song. I am confident audiences will love the Renegades as much as I do."

Lee Majors as grizzled veteran Major Carver Shogun Films

101 Films’ Head of Product and Marketing Tim Scaping added: "We’re extremely excited to be bringing Renegades to its home audience in the new year, a star-studded UK film that delivers in terms of both action and performances. We have a strong track record in releasing acton movies, as well as supporting British independent film, and are proud to be working on this fantastic release."

Shogun Films is also currently in pre-production on a Renegades sequel, which will see the plucky veterans break an old comrade out of an isolated military prison.

