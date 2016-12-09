Relive the touching moment an autistic boy learned to communicate through Disney characters
An exclusive clip from new documentary film Life, Animated reveals how Disney's Aladdin helped Owen Suskind begin to speak again...
At three years old, a chatty, energetic little boy named Owen Suskind stopped speaking, disappearing into autism with apparently no way out. Life, Animated is the real-life story of how Owen learned to communicate again, through the most unexpected avenue – his love of Disney characters...
It began with the day his father picked up a puppet of Iago, the wisecracking parrot from Aladdin, and asked “what’s it like to be you?”
Here's an exclusive look at that incredible moment in its entirety, in a scene from the movie that blends together Owen's dad's memories of what happened with some rather lovely animation that really brings it to life...
Life, Animated is in UK cinemas from Friday 9th December
You can attend Q&As with Owen, his mum Cornelia and the director Roger Ross Williams in Bristol (the Watershed, 6:15pm, Wednesday 7th December), Brighton (Duke of Yorks, 6:30pm, Thursday 8th December) and London (the BFI, 6:15pm, Friday 9th December)