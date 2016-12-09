At three years old, a chatty, energetic little boy named Owen Suskind stopped speaking, disappearing into autism with apparently no way out. Life, Animated is the real-life story of how Owen learned to communicate again, through the most unexpected avenue – his love of Disney characters...

It began with the day his father picked up a puppet of Iago, the wisecracking parrot from Aladdin, and asked “what’s it like to be you?”