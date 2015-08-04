But this is the Alexander Skarsgard who turned up to the film's premiere. Notice anything different?

The 6ft 4in Swedish actor underwent quite a makeover as he struck a pose alongside co-star Bel Powley (left) and director Marielle Heller at the movie's screening in San Francisco last night.

The film, set in 1970s San Francisco, is based on the graphic novel The Diary of a Teenage Girl: An Account in Words and Pictures by Phoebe Gloeckner. It stars British actress Powley as 15-year-old Millie who writes about her affair with her mother's (Kristen Wiig) 35-year-old boyfriend Monroe (Skarsgard).

The film won a major prize at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and is released in the UK this Friday.

As yet Skarsgard has given no reason why he swapped his suit for a glamorous gold gown, towering heels and voluminous wig for the film's premiere, but he more than pulls off a full face of makeup. Just look at those cheekbones.

But it's not the first time the actor has been seen in drag. Skarsgard donned heels and a dress to play Geert in 2006 Swedish movie Kill Your Darlings (not to be confused with the 2013 film of the same name starring Daniel Radcliffe).

The Diary of a Teenage Girl is released in UK cinemas on 7th August. Watch the trailer below: