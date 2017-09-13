A jury of six was asked to consider 40 questions and eight claims of defamation relating to allegations by the publisher of Woman’s Day and Australian Women’s Weekly that Wilson had lied about her age, real name and childhood. The jury unanimously agreed that the actor had been incorrectly portrayed as a serial liar.

The $4.56m is four times the largest defamation payout in Australian history, with Wilson awarded $650,000 in general damages and a further $3,917,472 for opportunities of screen roles lost because of the articles.

But in a series of tweets, the Pitch Perfect actor said the “long and hard court battle [...] wasn’t about the money".

Wilson sat in court for every day of the three-week trial and spent six days in the witness box. However, she was unable to attend the supreme court in Melbourne for the judgement, as she is currently on a visit to London.