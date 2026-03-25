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The Magical Faraway Tree star Rebecca Ferguson ponders raising children in the age of TikTok: "It terrifies me!"
"My daughter has loved it," says The Magic Faraway Tree star Rebecca Ferguson.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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