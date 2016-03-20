"In the wild west, to fight the undead you have to resurrect 90s boybands," says this 60-second teaser trailer (with no further explanation apparently required).

Dead 7 is written and created by Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, who persuaded his 90s mates to take part too.

Carter's fellow bandmates Howie Dorough and AJ McLean have taken up the charge, alongside NSYNC, 98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One, Everclear and No Authority.

Sadly, though, not all of the band's members have turned out to help fend off the zombie apocalypse. Justin Timberlake, for example, appears to have opted out...