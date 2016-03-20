Real-life 90s boybands turn zombie fighters in this new TV movie
"Say Bye Bye Bye to zombies"
If you thought Sharkando (1, 2 and 3) was as weird and wonderful as TV could get, think again. The Asylum, the team behind those flying, murderous sharks, has come up with a crazy new concept: 90s boybands vs zombies.
Dead 7, which is set to air on Syfy later this year, sees beloved boybands like The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC fight the undead.
"In the wild west, to fight the undead you have to resurrect 90s boybands," says this 60-second teaser trailer (with no further explanation apparently required).
Dead 7 is written and created by Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, who persuaded his 90s mates to take part too.
Carter's fellow bandmates Howie Dorough and AJ McLean have taken up the charge, alongside NSYNC, 98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One, Everclear and No Authority.
Sadly, though, not all of the band's members have turned out to help fend off the zombie apocalypse. Justin Timberlake, for example, appears to have opted out...