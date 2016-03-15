"I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan," Marshall told People Magazine. "Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we're going to do it."

What the royal could be up to in Manhattan remains to be seen. The film and its sequel used Meg Cabot's original books as a launch pad, rather than a direct page to screen adaptation.

Marshall hasn't ruled out the return of Princess Diaries fave Chris Pine either. He played rogue Nicholas Devereaux, who – as well as being dashing – threatened Mia's place on the throne in the sequel. Although the director jokes the Star Trek actor's schedule may get in the way.

"Maybe," Marshall says. "He's quite big now, you know."

As for Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo and Heather Matarazzo reprising their roles, we'll have to wait and see.