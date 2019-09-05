But, sources have now told Variety that casting reports were "premature" and that Styles passed on the offer "amicably". If Styles won't be the man to fill Eric's soggy shoes - who else could?

Check out our top picks for the role, and vote in our poll below.

Christian Navarro

Known for playing Tony in 13 Reasons Why, Navarro has been a fan favourite for the role of Prince Eric for awhile. He's even tweeted that Disney had been in touch with his people and asked him to send in an audition. Watch this space.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet (Getty, EH)

The broody star might be a little too goth for the role, but he would still likely be a popular choice.

Tye Sheridan

Sheridan's star is well and truly on the rise after his turn in X-Men's Dark Phoenix earlier this summer.

Tom Holland

He's already part of the Disney family, and he has no problem passing as a teenager. It might be difficult for him to take time out of filming future Spidey appearances, but he'd suit the role quite well.

Felix Mallard

The 21-year-old Neighbours star has already broke America with a role in sitcom Happy Together. Could this be his big break into blockbuster cinema?

Harry Styles

He's Harry Styles. Sadly the former 1D singer has removed his hat from the ring.