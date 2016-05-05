The royals welcomed the likes of Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith, Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench to the event, which was a celebration of British film-making.

The creatives also gathered for a group snap with the royals, which is a who's who of the British industry

Mark Rylance, Jenny Beavan and Sam Smith, who picked up awards at this year's ceremony, were in attendance, alongside Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent and Ben Kingsley.

More like this

Advertisement

The Prince's own acting talents were also referenced at the reception, with Michael Caine saying he was "stunned" by the royal's surprise performance during the Shakespeare 400 celebrations last month.