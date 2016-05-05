Prince Charles and Camilla rub shoulders with Britain's Oscar winners
Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson were welcomed to St James's Palace for an evening celebrating British filmmaking
As if winning an Oscar wasn't enough, Britain's Academy Award winners were invited to a royal celebration at St James's Palace yesterday.
The Prince of Wales and Camilla hosted a reception for British actors, artists and film-makers who have all picked up the prestigious prize.
The royals welcomed the likes of Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith, Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench to the event, which was a celebration of British film-making.
The creatives also gathered for a group snap with the royals, which is a who's who of the British industry
Mark Rylance, Jenny Beavan and Sam Smith, who picked up awards at this year's ceremony, were in attendance, alongside Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent and Ben Kingsley.
The Prince's own acting talents were also referenced at the reception, with Michael Caine saying he was "stunned" by the royal's surprise performance during the Shakespeare 400 celebrations last month.
"He did it very well...I was stunned!" - Sir Michael Caine's expert opinion of HRH's acting debut at #Shakespeare400https://t.co/doZiS5q1EV
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 4, 2016