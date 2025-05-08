Producer Denise Di Novi told Entertainment Weekly that the movie would draw on Hoffman's work anew for the sequel, specifically her 2021 book, The Book of Magic.

But when will it land in cinemas, and what awaits the Owens this time around? Read on to find out everything we know about Practical Magic 2.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic. Warner Bros

Confirmed! Practical Magic 2 will release in cinemas on Friday 18th September 2026.

Warner Bros announced the release date with a video shared in a social media post featuring some spellbinding voice work from Bullock and Kidman.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026,” they chant.

Practical Magic 2 cast speculation: Who could return?

Nicole Kidman and Goran Visnjic in Practical Magic.

So far, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are the only confirmed cast members returning for the sequel. The pair are also producing. Therefore, the cast at the moment looks like this:

Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens

Nicole Kidman as Gillian 'Gilly' Owens

It's unclear at this stage which, if any, original cast members will join them. Here's a list of cast members who could potentially return for the sequel:

Stockard Channing as Frances Owens

Dianne Wiest as Bridget 'Jet' Owens

Aidan Quinn as Investigator Gary Hallet

Evan Rachel Wood as Kylie Owens, Sally's elder daughter

Alexandra Artrip as Antonia Owens, Sally's younger daughter

Caprice Benedetti as Maria Owens

We'll update this page when more casting news is confirmed.

Behind the camera, Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first film's script, is penning this one too, while Susanne Bier (Bird Box) is on directing duties.

Practical Magic 2 plot speculation: What could happen?

Not much is known at this stage about what could happen in Practical Magic 2, though producer Denise Di Novi confirmed it would draw from Hoffman's sequel novel, The Book of Magic.

In it, Sally's daughters are grown up and unaware of the Owens curse that still looms large over the women in their family, and which spells death for the men they fall in love with. In the movie, the sisters managed to break the curse, so it's unclear what, if any, role it will play in the sequel.

The book also sees the family travel to England, where their ancestor Maria Owens first practiced the Unnamed Art, so it's possible a change of location is in the works.

Is there a Practical Magic 2 trailer?

There isn't a trailer for Practical Magic 2 yet, but we'll update this page as soon as it drops.

In the meantime, you can listen to Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman chant the release date below.

