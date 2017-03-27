"If fascist ideology is banned in our country, then [movies by] the likes of Dean Israelite should be banned first thing," hard-line legislator Vitaly Milonov said on conservative TV network Tsargrad last Thursday, adding that director Israelite was “a scumbag” while comparing the film to the practice of hiding bombs inside children’s toys.

Another legislator called Alexei Zhuravlev added: "Some officials [at the Culture Ministry] don't want to observe laws adopted by the State Duma [lower chamber of Russian Parliament], specifically the law banning gay propaganda among minors.”

A similar furore had taken place two weeks earlier, when Milonov demanded the Culture Ministry apply extra scrutiny to Disney remake Beauty and the Beast due to the inclusion of a gay character (Josh Gad’s LeFou), resulting in an atypically high 16+ rating for that film.

The resulting restriction may have hurt Power Rangers’ box office in Russia, taking only 7 million rubles (about £98,000) according to Exhibitor's Bulletin. However, its worldwide gross is currently a healthy $59 million (about £47 million), so the controversy doesn't seem to have affected its overall performance.

Power Rangers is in UK cinemas now