Pitches, brace yourselves. We've got some not-so-great news. We were all expecting an aca-awesome third Pitch Perfect film to hit cinemas in July 2017, but now we're going to have to wait an extra five months for another round of catchy acapella routines...

Pitch Perfect 3 will now release over Christmas 2017, which is testament to the box office-topping franchise it has become – it will go head-to-head with Star Wars Episode VIII and the planned Avatar sequel as the Barden Bellas deliver another dose of aca-awesome tunes.