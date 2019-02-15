However, the pair have now reportedly left the project, with Deadline reporting that their departure leaves the future of the project uncertain.

Reese and Wernick's involvement was first confirmed by Disney in October 2018.

Disney's film production chief Sean Bailey said at the time, "We want to bring in a new energy and vitality... I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that's what I've tasked them with."

The franchise's fifth instalment, Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Salazar's Revenge in some countries) was released back in 2017, starring Depp and Javier Bardem.