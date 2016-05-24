"Beloved actor Burt Kwouk has sadly passed peacefully away," Kwuok's agent said. "The family will be having a private funeral but there will be a memorial at a later date."

Kwouk also appeared in three James Bond movies, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice and the spy comedy Casino Royale.

The actor was born in the UK, but lived in China until he was 17 years old when he moved to the United States.

Kwouk was first cast as manservant Cato in 1964 Pink Panther film A Shot in the Dark. He continued to play the role even after the original Inspector Clouseau, Peter Sellers, passed away in 1980.

He also appeared in Doctor Who 1982 serial Four to Domesday.

Kwouk's agent Jean Diamond added on Twitter after reporting the news that he was "a dear friend".

In 2015, he said it was the mixture of 'martial arts' and comedy made the Pink Panther double act so exciting. "Clouseau and Cato both think they're great martial arts masters. In fact they're not. They're total incompetents," he said. "All they succeed in doing is smashing up the flat they live in."