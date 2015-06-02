The tension is slowly ratcheted up as Milla Jovovich goes on the run in this gripping scene from new movie thriller Survivor.

The Resident Evil star plays a US State Department operative, tasked with preventing a major terrorist attack, who finds herself in the line of fire when she is framed for crimes she didn't commit.

In the clip below – exclusive to RadioTimes.com – Kate Abbott is hunted across the London transport network by Pierce Brosnan's shadowy "Watchmaker" and his cohorts, eventually being pursued down the dark and eerie tunnels of the capital's Tube system...

Directed by James McTeigue, Survivor also stars Dylan McDermott, Angela Bassett, James D’Arcy, Robert Forster and Frances De La Tour.

Survivor is in UK cinemas from Friday 5th June

