Peter Jackson shares Hobbit video with fans
Set visits, green-screen trickery, cast appearances and a trip to San Diego's Comic-Con convention all feature in the director's latest video blog
Tolkien fans waiting with bated breath for the release of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in December have something new to help tide them over, as director Peter Jackson has shared his latest video blog about the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel.
Featuring Jackson's visit to the San Diego Comic-Con with stars Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen earlier this month, it includes interviews with cast members - several of them in full make-up and costume - a look inside some real Hobbitses homes (well, the sets anyway) and a bit of special effects magic.
There are even some brief glimpses of the movie itself to whet appetites - as if that was needed...
The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey is released in the UK on 14 December 2012.