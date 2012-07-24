Tolkien fans waiting with bated breath for the release of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in December have something new to help tide them over, as director Peter Jackson has shared his latest video blog about the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel.

Advertisement

Featuring Jackson's visit to the San Diego Comic-Con with stars Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen earlier this month, it includes interviews with cast members - several of them in full make-up and costume - a look inside some real Hobbitses homes (well, the sets anyway) and a bit of special effects magic.