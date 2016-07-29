Turns out, if you text your friends David Brent quotes with no care for their confusion you get some excellent replies.

It's a timely endeavour, just three weeks before the release of Life on the Road – the first big-screen outing for Ricky Gervais's The Office character. There's already been the fake voicemail you can listen to, the Brent emoji, why not a text prank, too?

It causes major confusion

And complete befuddlement when it looks like your pal's been googling 'cricket quotes'

It's a quick way to wind up parents

Friends will wonder what's going on with you

#BrentsBack @DavidBrentMovie pic.twitter.com/EgydvNUady

— Joel Duff (@Joelemole) July 28, 2016

Just remember that celebratory dance afterwards, yeah?

Life on the Road will be released in UK cinemas on 19th August

