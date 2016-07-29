People are texting their mates David Brent quotes and causing utter confusion
"I legit have no idea what you're talking about"
Turns out, if you text your friends David Brent quotes with no care for their confusion you get some excellent replies.
It's a timely endeavour, just three weeks before the release of Life on the Road – the first big-screen outing for Ricky Gervais's The Office character. There's already been the fake voicemail you can listen to, the Brent emoji, why not a text prank, too?
It causes major confusion
And complete befuddlement when it looks like your pal's been googling 'cricket quotes'
It's a quick way to wind up parents
Friends will wonder what's going on with you
#BrentsBack @DavidBrentMovie pic.twitter.com/EgydvNUady
— Joel Duff (@Joelemole) July 28, 2016
Just remember that celebratory dance afterwards, yeah?
Life on the Road will be released in UK cinemas on 19th August