Twitter users watching the presidential inauguration were quick to spot the similarities between Melania's dress and the pristine outfits worn by the students at Beauxbatons Academy of Magic. You know, the wizarding school featured in JK Rowling's Harry Potter book The Goblet of Fire. Yeah, that one.

The resemblance, of course, sparked a hoard of Twitter memes.

And as viewers pondered why Fleur Delacour had made an appearance in Washington DC...

... the question remained, if FLOTUS really has been trained by Madame Maxime, what plans does she have for us muggles?