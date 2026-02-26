The beloved Birmingham gangster drama is moving to the big screen, bringing with it fan favourite characters as well as some newcomers.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will see Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy step back into the role of Tommy Shelby four years after the character faked his own death in the highly dramatic season six finale. The new film is set amid the devastation of World War II as Tommy is forced out of retirement to stop his son Duke, played by Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, who has taken over the gang with methods that threaten the whole family.

The 1940s drama will be set to a comprehensive 36-song soundtrack with five brand new recordings done especially for the film, including the show's iconic theme song Red Right Hand, by the legend that is Nick Cave.

Alongside the Australian singer, Fontaines DC, Lankum, Girl in the Year Above and McLusky are all highlights on the track list, with two Massive Attack covers as the stand outs.

The film's original score has been composed by Antony Genn and Martin Slattery, who have previously worked on the Peaky Blinders series.

Intrigued to hear which other songs appear? Read on for the full Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man soundtrack.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man soundtrack

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Netflix

You can find the full list of songs featured in the film below:

Opening Scene / The Currency

The Immortal Man

Ruby’s Scarf

Nobody’s Son by Amy Taylor, Tom Coll, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery

by Amy Taylor, Tom Coll, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery No Heaven No Hell for Duke Shelby

People Person by Mclusky

by Mclusky Duke and Beckett Strike a Deal

An Intruder in the House

Ada and Duke

Opium Dreams by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery Tommy, Kaulo and Zelda

Black Dahlia by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery Beckett Tests Duke by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery Close the Door

Dukes Descent

A Hero’s Death by Fontaines DC

by Fontaines DC Pig Pen

Puppet by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery A Gun Is No Good

Tommy vs Duke

St Elizabeth’s Mortuary

Confession by Antony Genn, Martin Slattery & Carlos O'Connell

by Antony Genn, Martin Slattery & Carlos O'Connell Stable Shootout

Red Right Hand (Immortal) by Nick Cave

by Nick Cave The Bullet

The Coin

Teardrop by Girl in the Year Above

by Girl in the Year Above Romance by Fontaines DC

by Fontaines DC The Map

Angel by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery The Tunnel by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery Medusa by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery Tommy vs Beckett

Father and Son

Hunting the Wren (The Immortal Man Version) by Lankum & Grian Chatten

by Lankum & Grian Chatten Ellipsis by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in select cinemas on Friday 6 March and will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 20 March 2026.

