The beloved Birmingham gangster drama is moving to the big screen, bringing with it fan favourite characters as well as some newcomers.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will see Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy step back into the role of Tommy Shelby four years after the character faked his own death in the highly dramatic season six finale. The new film is set amid the devastation of World War II as Tommy is forced out of retirement to stop his son Duke, played by Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, who has taken over the gang with methods that threaten the whole family.

The 1940s drama will be set to a comprehensive 36-song soundtrack with five brand new recordings done especially for the film, including the show's iconic theme song Red Right Hand, by the legend that is Nick Cave.

Alongside the Australian singer, Fontaines DC, Lankum, Girl in the Year Above and McLusky are all highlights on the track list, with two Massive Attack covers as the stand outs.

The film's original score has been composed by Antony Genn and Martin Slattery, who have previously worked on the Peaky Blinders series.

Intrigued to hear which other songs appear? Read on for the full Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man soundtrack.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man soundtrack

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
You can find the full list of songs featured in the film below:

  • Opening Scene / The Currency
  • The Immortal Man
  • Ruby’s Scarf
  • Nobody’s Son by Amy Taylor, Tom Coll, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery
  • No Heaven No Hell for Duke Shelby
  • People Person by Mclusky
  • Duke and Beckett Strike a Deal
  • An Intruder in the House
  • Ada and Duke
  • Opium Dreams by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery
  • Tommy, Kaulo and Zelda
  • Black Dahlia by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery
  • Beckett Tests Duke by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery
  • Close the Door
  • Dukes Descent
  • A Hero’s Death by Fontaines DC
  • Pig Pen
  • Puppet by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn and Martin Slattery
  • A Gun Is No Good
  • Tommy vs Duke
  • St Elizabeth’s Mortuary
  • Confession by Antony Genn, Martin Slattery & Carlos O'Connell
  • Stable Shootout
  • Red Right Hand (Immortal) by Nick Cave
  • The Bullet
  • The Coin
  • Teardrop by Girl in the Year Above
  • Romance by Fontaines DC
  • The Map
  • Angel by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery
  • The Tunnel by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery
  • Medusa by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery
  • Tommy vs Beckett
  • Father and Son
  • Hunting the Wren (The Immortal Man Version) by Lankum & Grian Chatten
  • Ellipsis by Grian Chatten, Antony Genn & Martin Slattery

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in select cinemas on Friday 6 March and will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 20 March 2026.

Watch The Immortal Man on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

Phoebe Kowhai BarnesFreelance Writer

Phoebe Kowhai Barnes is a Freelance Writer who covers pop culture and entertainment programmes for the Radio Times. She previously worked as the Senior Assistant Editor at The Tab where she managed its local department. She obtained a BA (Hons) in English Literature from University of Nottingham.

