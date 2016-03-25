Paul McCartney is going to be in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film
The Beatles star will make an appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The latest film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchises has just added another famous face.
The fifth movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, is set to feature a cameo appearance from The Beatles star Paul McCartney.
Filming has wrapped on the movie, which also stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom and Kaya Scodelario, but Deadline reports the filmmakers have "gone back to add an extra big set-piece scene."
There's no word yet on what role McCartney will be playing, but this isn't the first time the Pirates franchise has welcomed rock royalty onto its set. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards played Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow’s father, in On Stranger Tides.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is tipped for released in May 2017