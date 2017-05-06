Patrick Dempsey will appear with Laura Linney in the US Love Actually sequel
Could the Grey's Anatomy star play a new love interest when American Red Nose Day airs later this month?
Did you know there were two versions of the Red Nose Day revival of Love Actually? Us Brits enjoyed the ten-minute short film sequel that aired in the UK at the end of March, but when the same special is broadcast in America on 25th May, it will feature some new footage.
We already know that Laura Linney will reprise her role as shy Sarah who fancied the pants off colleague Karl (Rodrigo Santoro) but never got her happy ending. It remains to be seen whether Karl will play a part in the follow-up but – if he does – it looks like he'll have a rival for Sarah's affection in the form of Patrick Dempsey.
The Grey's Anatomy star has joined the cast of the Love Actually sequel as one of the only actors not to have appeared in the original 2003 movie. Details of his role are being kept under wraps for now but he pops up in a brief teaser juggling red noses and, of course, making use of Andrew Lincoln's famous cue cards...
The Love Actually sequel – which has already aired on British screens – sees the likes of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Nighy and Colin Firth reprise their roles, all in aid of Red Nose Day which Curtis launched in America in 2015.