Did you know there were two versions of the Red Nose Day revival of Love Actually? Us Brits enjoyed the ten-minute short film sequel that aired in the UK at the end of March, but when the same special is broadcast in America on 25th May, it will feature some new footage.

We already know that Laura Linney will reprise her role as shy Sarah who fancied the pants off colleague Karl (Rodrigo Santoro) but never got her happy ending. It remains to be seen whether Karl will play a part in the follow-up but – if he does – it looks like he'll have a rival for Sarah's affection in the form of Patrick Dempsey.