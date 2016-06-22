Paddington 2 is set to go into production this autumn for a release in 2017. Yet plans are already in place for more Paddington movies, as well as other opportunities, says Studiocanal's chairman-CEO Didier Lupfer.

"There is a huge growth potential for us. If you’re producing Paddington 2, you have the potential to create TV series, live entertainment, theme parks, merchandising and licensing, video games," Lupfer told to Variety.

Michael Bond's Paddington Bear character first appeared in 1958 in A Bear Called Paddington. His books have since been printed in over 40 languages.

More like this

Advertisement

The first Paddington movie, starring Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Julie Walters, was released in 2014 and went on to win best film at the Bafta children's awards in 2015.