The appetite for horror movies has been steadily growing. More than 1,500 were released in 2023, in comparison to 1,140 in 2013, according to the Horror Movie Report.

Yet, Jason Blum, of Blumhouse Productions, who produced Get Out, told Screen Daily, “I think there’s still a good section of the Academy that dismisses horror, no matter what the movie is. There’s a group of them who will not vote for, or even watch, a scary movie.”

Just look at Terrifier 3, a huge box office success that became the highest-grossing unrated film of all time. It never was going to get a look-in at the awards. Whether it’s seen as too “low-brow” or too gory, it certainly doesn’t fit the “elevated” horror (a snobby term, especially for true fans of the genre) category that the Academy finds palatable.

The Substance is a body-horror, with grotesquely impressive prostheses and make-up instead of CGI, and its themes run deep.

When Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is fired by her producer from her aerobics show for being too old, she learns about The Substance, a serum that, when injected, turns her into a younger version of herself called Sue (played by a charismatic Margaret Qualley). The catch is that the pair must switch bodies every week. If they don’t, they both suffer grave physical side effects.

Some critics have said that The Substance is shallow and lacks exactly what its title suggests, but that’s misguided. It’s a visceral satire of society’s obsession with youth and beauty.

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Mubi

Director Coralie Fargeat told ABC News that genre films, particularly horror, often have "very political messages at their core that have been a very powerful way to talk about society, to talk about humanity through our fears, through our desires, through our hopes. I think they can be a super powerful mirror of our society, of what we're scared about, of what we desire so much that we can put ourselves in danger to try and achieve it. I think they are a very relevant way to speak about our world.”

The fear of ageing, coupled with impossible beauty standards for women, is relatable for audiences, and casting Demi Moore was genius.

The 62-year-old star, who began her acting career in the 80s, playing a woman desperately clinging to fame and relevance, marries up with her own experiences in the industry, where Hollywood is always looking for the youngest, hottest, new thing.

The tragedy of it all is that Moore as Sparkle is so beautiful, yet her character can’t see it, and she ends up mutilating and destroying herself in her path to “perfection”.

Moore is also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, and she picked up the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical – the first acting award she’s won in her 45-year career.

During her acceptance speech, she said, “30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I believed that.”

Download the Radio Times app for more Oscars 2025 coverage – including interviews with the stars and exclusive features.

She went on to say, “I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting. In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough – I had a woman say to me, just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.”

Not only is Moore enough, but horror is enough to win Best Picture. It’s no less thought-provoking, creative or entertaining than any of the other nominees – let’s finally award it as such.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd March.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.