The Oscars have lined up Serena Williams, Barbra Streisand and US Congressman John Lewis – who organised the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr – to introduce the eight Best Picture nominees at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Fellow presenters of the films vying for the highest honour at the ceremony include Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Queen Latifah, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Amandla Stenberg, Trevor Noah, and Spanish-American chef José Andrés. The Academy's announcement did not confirm which stars will introduce which films, but a New York Times report suggests that Williams will appear in honour of A Star is Born, and it is likely that Streisand – who appeared in the 1976 version of the film – will join her.