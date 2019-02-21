Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams announced as Best Pictures presenters at the Oscars 2019
The Academy has lined up a load of stars to introduce the nominees for the big prize
The Oscars have lined up Serena Williams, Barbra Streisand and US Congressman John Lewis – who organised the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr – to introduce the eight Best Picture nominees at the 2019 Academy Awards.
Fellow presenters of the films vying for the highest honour at the ceremony include Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Queen Latifah, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Amandla Stenberg, Trevor Noah, and Spanish-American chef José Andrés. The Academy's announcement did not confirm which stars will introduce which films, but a New York Times report suggests that Williams will appear in honour of A Star is Born, and it is likely that Streisand – who appeared in the 1976 version of the film – will join her.
The new list of recruits join a jam-packed line-up of stars set to hit the stage during the ceremony, including Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Captain Marvel star Samuel L Jackson.
The build-up to this year's ceremony has been – to put it mildly – chaotic. This Sunday's ceremony will go ahead without a host – the first time the Oscars has done so in 30 years.
The 91st Academy Awards airs from 12.00am on Monday 25t February on Sky Cinema Oscars in the UK (usually called Sky Cinema Greats)