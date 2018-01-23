Firstly, both the celebrity presenter and a stage manager will confirm that they have been given the correct envelope for the category they are about to present.

Last year’s mistake occurred when a PwC representative mistakenly handed presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the backup envelope for Best Actress, which had moments earlier gone to Emma Stone for La La Land, instead of Best Picture.

After Beatty opened the envelope onstage, he hesitated, and Dunaway, thinking he was playing a joke, read out La La Land as the winner. Moonlight had in fact won, but it took a long and excruciating few minutes before anyone realised.

The other new changes are as follows:

