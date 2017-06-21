He earned two other Oscar nominations for Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b6aS8bsILc

So why retire? Day-Lewis has been characteristically low key and not given a reason. His spokesperson told Variety in a statement: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

As well as building a reputation for being extremely selective in his film choices (only starring in six since 1998), Day-Lewis is known for going to extreme lengths for each role. He learned Czech to play a womanising doctor in 1984’s The Unbearable Lightness of Being, restricted himself to a wheelchair to play a cerebral palsy patient in My Left Foot, and stayed in character off camera during every film.

As Day-Lewis himself admitted during his 2012 Oscar Speech, “Since we got married 16 years ago, my wife Rebecca has lived with some very strange men.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiSAbAuLhqs

Yet there’s still one more upcoming film to see the method master in action: Day-Lewis’s final film Phantom Thread, set in the London 1950s fashion scene, is out in cinemas in Christmas 2017.

But you never know, there’s always a small chance he isn't retiring, just going full method to play a character who retires from acting.