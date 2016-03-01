Oscar winner Brie Larson had a not-so-secret singing career
Did you know the actress actually has a fantastic set of pipes?
Never mind How I Met Your Mother's Robin Sparkles, did you know Room's Ma was once a burgeoning pop star too?
Film fans might know that Brie Larson can sing thanks to her star turn as the charismatic Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs the World but before she was making Michael Cera feel terrible about himself she was actually trying her hand at a real life pop career.
Larson – whom you might remember as Kat Dennings' little sister Emily in Raising Dad – released some pretty questionable material back in the 00s.
And she made the dodgy pop videos to go with them, too.
There's no doubt that the actress can sing, but we still think she's better off sticking to the day job.
And apparently The Academy agrees.