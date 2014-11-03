Actor Orlando Bloom has revealed he was put through his paces to film the iconic barrel scene in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, which has been released today as an extended edition on Blu-ray 3D and DVD.

Advertisement

“Thank god I’ve got one kid out. Maybe the first and last,” Bloom jokes with the crew as he's seen stretching this way and that to make it seem like he’s negotiating a rocky riverside. It’s a pivotal scene in the film, which sees Bloom’s character Legolas help save the dwarves and Bilbo Baggins from an orc attack with his acrobatic bow and arrow skills.