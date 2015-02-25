New entertainment rewards are promised in the future, but Twitter was not happy about the decision then and –judging by today's trending #OrangeWednesdayMemories – it's not happy now...

Some are pretty sure it's the end of the cinema as we know it

Do they realise that stopping Orange Wednesday's means nobody's going the pictures ever again? Then they'll moan about illegal streaming. — Elizabeth Holmes (@ElizbethHolmes) December 12, 2014

For others it means no more cinema trips with mum...

More like this

Elsewhere there's been some crying in the corner

Some note that it really couldn't have been worse timing

Even those unaffected are horrified

They are stopping Orange Wednesday's?? I'm not even with Orange and I'm gutted — Malcolm Tucker (@sara_HFB) December 11, 2014

Regrets are pouring out

For some, life is simply over

Date plans are flying out of the window

Those with their unlimited cinemas passes are feeling rather pleased with themselves

Devastated is NOT the word

This pretty much sums it up

When you find out Orange Wednesdays are ending pic.twitter.com/FaZOd5gWpn — NathanPurnell (@purnell_nathan) December 11, 2014

Advertisement

Bye bye old friend, bye bye