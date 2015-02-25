Orange Wednesdays ends today and the internet is very upset
The "final credits will roll" on the two-for-one cinema deal today after new owner EE said it was "time to move on". But users aren't happy, not happy at all...
This is not a drill: Orange Wednesdays comes to an end tonight. Tonight. Mobile company EE (who now own the provider) announced its plans to end its weekly two-for-one cinema deal last year and today, February 25th 2015, is the day it will "move on".
EE said that after more than a decade of the promotion – which enabled users to buy two cinema tickets for the price of one mid-week – "customers' viewing habits have changed".
New entertainment rewards are promised in the future, but Twitter was not happy about the decision then and –judging by today's trending #OrangeWednesdayMemories – it's not happy now...
Some are pretty sure it's the end of the cinema as we know it
Do they realise that stopping Orange Wednesday's means nobody's going the pictures ever again? Then they'll moan about illegal streaming.
— Elizabeth Holmes (@ElizbethHolmes) December 12, 2014
For others it means no more cinema trips with mum...
More like this
Elsewhere there's been some crying in the corner
Some note that it really couldn't have been worse timing
Even those unaffected are horrified
They are stopping Orange Wednesday's?? I'm not even with Orange and I'm gutted
— Malcolm Tucker (@sara_HFB) December 11, 2014
Regrets are pouring out
For some, life is simply over
Date plans are flying out of the window
Those with their unlimited cinemas passes are feeling rather pleased with themselves
Devastated is NOT the word
This pretty much sums it up
When you find out Orange Wednesdays are ending pic.twitter.com/FaZOd5gWpn
— NathanPurnell (@purnell_nathan) December 11, 2014
Bye bye old friend, bye bye