Orange Is the New Black's Laura Prepon cast in The Girl on the Train
Prepon will play the housemate of Emily Blunt's character Rachel Watson in the big screen adaptation of Paula Hawkins's novel
The Girl on the Train film cast is getting more intriguing by the minute. We already know that Friends' Lisa Kudrow and The West Wing's Allison Janney are set to feature, and now Orange Is the New Black's Laura Prepon is on track to star too.
Deadline reports that the actress – who plays Piper Chapman's on-again off-again girlfriend Alex Vause in Orange is the New Black – will be playing Cathy, the roommate of main character Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt).
The big-screen adaptation of Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel tells the story of Rachel, an unemployed alcoholic who gets caught up in a sinister mystery.
The film is due out in cinemas in September this year.