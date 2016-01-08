The Girl on the Train film cast is getting more intriguing by the minute. We already know that Friends' Lisa Kudrow and The West Wing's Allison Janney are set to feature, and now Orange Is the New Black's Laura Prepon is on track to star too.

Deadline reports that the actress – who plays Piper Chapman's on-again off-again girlfriend Alex Vause in Orange is the New Black – will be playing Cathy, the roommate of main character Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt).