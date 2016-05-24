One sentence sums up why Harry Potter's Ron Weasley is a billion times better in the books
Justice for the Weasley One!
Fans of Harry Potter are no strangers to the books v films debate, but there is one thing almost everybody agrees on: Ronald Weasley fared so much better in the books compared to the movies.
Case in point, this post on Reddit manages to sum the whole argument up with a single line of dialogue, taken from a scene in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.
Does this one sentence sum up everything that's wrong with movie Ron?
This post inspired a host of replies adding to the theory that Ron's character is very different on the big screen compared to the page. Like the scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when Harry, Ron and Hermione struggle with Devil's Snare: in the film, he is a quivering mess; in the books, he's the one to remind Hermione that she could use her magic to conjure fire.
Fans also pointed out that some of Ron's best lines and key scenes were given to other characters. For instance, in Chamber of Secrets it's Ron, not Hermione, who explains the concept of a Mudblood.
We don’t know about you, but we certainly feel as though it’s a case of mischief managed.
And don’t worry Rupert Grint. We still love you.