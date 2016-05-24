Does this one sentence sum up everything that's wrong with movie Ron?

This post inspired a host of replies adding to the theory that Ron's character is very different on the big screen compared to the page. Like the scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when Harry, Ron and Hermione struggle with Devil's Snare: in the film, he is a quivering mess; in the books, he's the one to remind Hermione that she could use her magic to conjure fire.

Fans also pointed out that some of Ron's best lines and key scenes were given to other characters. For instance, in Chamber of Secrets it's Ron, not Hermione, who explains the concept of a Mudblood.

We don’t know about you, but we certainly feel as though it’s a case of mischief managed.

And don’t worry Rupert Grint. We still love you.