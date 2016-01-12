One of these actors may be the new Han Solo
Disney and Lucasfilm may have narrowed the list to fewer than a dozen young actors
Less than a month after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it seems that Disney and Lucasfilm may already be zeroing in on their new Han Solo.
According to Hollywood insiders Variety, executives are looking at about a dozen actors for a younger Han Solo spin-off movie. Those listed include Miles Teller, Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Ansel Elgort, Jack Reynor, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner.
The actors almost all seem to be within the ages of 20-25, showing that Disney and Lucasfilm are truly committing to bringing a younger, fresher take on everyone's favourite space pilot.
This new film doesn’t begin shooting for another year, but the actor playing the young smuggler may potentially be commissioned to make a cameo appearance in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ another spinoff that still has about a month left of filming.
While the report does not mention if there are any frontrunners among the actors, it does say that the producers and directors on the project are expecting to have a decision made within the next few weeks.
The character’s untitled spinoff is set to screen in cinemas on 25th May 2018.