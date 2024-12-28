"Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.

"Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

"Olivia leaves behind a loving family – her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry.

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul."

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting in Romeo and Juliet. Bettmann

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Hussey studied at Italia Conti Academy drama school and was acting professionally by the age of 13. She was only 15 years old when she was cast in Romeo and Juliet, and went on to special David di Donatello Award and the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year for the role.

Aside from starring as Juliet, she was also known for her role as the Virgin Mary in 1977 miniseries Jesus of Nazareth and also became something of a scream queen after starring in several horror films, including 1974's Black Christmas, Psycho IV: The Beginning and Stephen King's IT (both in 1990).

She also worked as a voice actress, lending her voice for several recent Star Wars video games including Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Star Wars: Force Commander, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

She is survived by her husband, three children and a grandson.