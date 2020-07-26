She was often typecast as the demure debutante, but there was far more steel in the young woman born in Japan to British parents than might immediately have been apparent. Tired of increasingly two-dimensional roles, she refused certain roles in breach of her contract with Warner Brothers, so at the end of the contract Jack Warner added six months to the contract.

De Havilland sued Warner Brothers and after a legal battle lasted more than a year she won a landmark ruling.

Star Trek legend William Shatner simply said: "Not a good weekend: the great Olivia de Havilland has passed".

Friends actress Morgan Fairchild tweeted that she had the amazing fortune of sitting between her and Robert Mitchum at an event: "What stories! A lovely lady and a great actress," she said.

British film-maker and critic Mark Cousins posted what was very much a fan's tribute, saying he recalled when Albert Hitchcock died he remembered wanting to watch one of his films that night, "but there was no streaming, no DVD and we didn't yet have a VHS player".

He continued: "Tonight I can stream #OliviadeHavilland movies (14 one Amazon Prime, none on Netflix) if I want to, and I do."

The Academy paid tribute to a "true legend of our industry", "an immeasurable talent" and a "mainstay of Hollywood's Golden Age".

The writer Howard Sherman described her as "the last great figure of classic Hollywood".

Variety quoted her former lawyer, who said: "Last night, the world lost an international treasure and I lost a dear friend and beloved client".

At the height of her fame in the 1950s, de Havilland turned her back on Hollywood and moved to Paris to live with her new husband Pierre Galante, a writer. She only sporadically returned to acting.

