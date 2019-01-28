"Once, on Wikipedia, they had my birthday as the wrong day, the wrong month, and eight years before I was born," she told the Doctor Who star.

"I emailed them, pretending it wasn't me. [I wrote,] ‘I was at school with her and that's not her birthday.’ I didn't want them to think I was being so vain.

"I didn't get a reply, and wrote again going, 'Sorry guys, but I know it's wrong.’ And they didn't reply.

"So I said, 'Actually, this is me, and it's really upsetting me that you've made me eight years older than I actually am.’

"And they said, 'We'd have to see a birth certificate to prove it,’ and I went, 'Whose f***ing birth certificate have you looked at in the first place to make me eight years older?’”

Colman’s date of birth was eventually changed to the correct one, 30th January 1974, but she joked to Tennant that she should have claimed to be younger.