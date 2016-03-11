Of course Star Wars fanboy John Boyega is excited by this Star Wars graffiti in Brazil
The Force Awakens star was pretty stunned to find out a likeness of Finn is on a wall in the South American country
What happens when you're cast in a huge, global phenomenon like Star Wars? You get painted on a wall, apparently.
Yes, Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega was pretty stunned to learn there's a painting of him on the side of a building in Brazil.
It's difficult to call the painting of his character Finn graffiti as it's so blooming good. 'Wall art' is what I think we'll go with. Not that we're encouraging anyone to go around painting on walls... stay in school, kids.
Anyway, Boyega is knee-deep in filming the next instalment in the Star Wars franchise – this one helmed by director Rian Johnson – although he did find time to go for a little boogie, too.