Officially titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the new movie sees the return of Jesse Eisenberg’s J Daniel 'Danny' Atlas, as he brings together a new team of young illusionists, who are played by Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith.

The new trailer introduces us to these new magicians, as Atlas attempts to recruit them for a new trick and admits his team of Four Horsemen are "dead" to him.

However, as he plans to steal an invaluable diamond from a crime dynasty, a family that’s led by Rosamund Pike, the old team of Jack (Dave Franco), Henley (Isla Fisher) and Merritt (Woody Harrelson) come out of the woodwork to help out.

A logline for the movie reads: "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."

Wondering when we can expect the new film to land? Read on for everything you need to know.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will be released in cinemas in the US on 14th November 2025.

A first look at the film was revealed at CinemaCon earlier this year, during which it was also revealed that a fourth film is already being developed.

"We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter," Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said.

"We can’t wait for audiences to discover what [Ruben Fleischer's] done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us."

Now You See Me: Now You Don't cast

Rosamund Pike in Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

The bulk of the original ensemble are reprising their roles in the new film, including Jesse Eisenberg as J Daniel 'Danny' Atlas, Dave Franco as Jack, Isla Fisher as Henley and Woody Harrelson as Merritt.

When the cast for the film was revealed last year, fans were upset to see that Lizzy Caplan, who played Lula May, was absent from the list.

Caplan joined the cast of Now You See Me 2 in 2016, replacing Isla Fisher as the only woman in the Four Horsemen group.

However, Fisher is in the new trailer, and Caplan is not, and so it’s not looking like she’ll be in the new film, although there’s no confirmation of this, and fans will have to wait and see.

Alongside returning faces, there have also been a number of new additions to the cast, including Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie, Ahsoka), Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) as new illusionists, and Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time) as the lead of the wealthy Vanderberg family.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't trailer

Lionsgate has finally unveiled the first official trailer for the film, which you can watch below:

