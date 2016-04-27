Now we're really excited about Chris Hemsworth's Ghostbusters character
There's more to secretary Kevin than meets the eye...
We always knew Chris Hemsworth had natural comedic timing (he was hilarious as the Asgardian who'd fallen to earth in Thor) and now we have definitive proof that the Aussie boy can do – with style.
A new sneak peak featurette has revealed that there's more to Ghostbusters reboot secretary Kevin than meets the eye (candy *COUGH*), and given us a taste of what to expect from him when the film arrives later this year.
Given the fact that seasoned comedy stars Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig admit he had them in actual tears with his antics, we cannot wait to see Hemsworth in action as Kevin.
Oh, and we really want to know if he joins the team by the end of the film too.
Ghostbusters will be released in the UK on the 15th July