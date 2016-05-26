Well, at least we have an answer to the first of those questions. According to the latest episode of the Star Wars Show, they are called Death Troopers. Hey, maybe this lot can even shoot straight?

This shot is part of the Star Wars Celebration Europe artwork set to be released from 15-17 July in London. We actually had a tip-off about their name before via the "visual story guide" to the film, but now we know for sure.

Does that green glow suggest some kind of night vision?

More like this

Also on show in the piece are another class of stormtroopers, the shoretrooper (no prizes for guessing what they do).

Finally, if you thought that those AT-ATs seen storming the beach in the trailer looked different, that's because they are.

They're actually a new class of ground warfare machine called the AT-ACT, or All Terrain Armoured Cargo Transport.

So there you have it. You can watch the full episode of The Star Wars Show below, which inevitably kicks off with a joke about that Chewbacca mask, but gets better from there.

Advertisement

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released in the UK on 16th December