The joker - who in the past has been slapped by Will Smith for trying to kiss him and stormed the Grammy's stage during Adele's acceptance speech - took his opportunity at The Palais des Festivals premiere, sticking his head under Ferrera's Georges Hobeika Couture dress.

It's still unclear how Sediuk bypassed security to break onto the red carpet but he was quickly grabbed and marched away as Blanchett comforted a startled Ferrera.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere's after party, the 30-year-old said of the incident, "It's fine - I'm over it. [The cast] were all so supportive. They all just wanted to know I was okay."

