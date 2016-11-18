Not even Eddie Redmayne and his Fantastic Beasts can get past airport security
We're quite glad of that, actually
You know those news stories you get every now and again, where someone's caught smuggling a koala bear down their jumper or snakes in their boxer shorts? Imagine that, but with Eddie Redmayne and hundreds of magically vicious creatures from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Now stop imagining it, because here's a hilarious viral video with exactly that premise.
We don't know about you, but we're pretty grateful for James Corden's TSA agent. If the rest of us can't bring on half a bottle of Diet Coke, we definitely don't want Niffler and Fructious Krondors or whatever escaping into the cabin when we're halfway over the Atlantic.
Not unless Samuel L Jackson is also checking in. Now there's a crossover we'd love to see.