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Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk reveals whether he misses iconic role – and talks pivoting to being an action hero in his 60s
The Better Call Saul star grew up on Monty Python, but swapped sketch shows for more dramatic fare.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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