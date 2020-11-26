The movie made its UK debut towards the end of November and features a stellar cast including the likes of Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine, Billy Eichner and Ron Funches as well as several cute CGI reindeer that we think should appear in every Xmas film.

Here's everything you need to know about Noelle!

When is Noelle released on Disney Plus?

While Noelle had been available on Disney+ for US subscribers since November last year, the film arrived on the platform in the UK on Friday 27th November.

What is Noelle about?

Noelle stars Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick as the titular character – the daughter of Kris Kringle who loves Christmas but wishes she had more responsibility in the family, like her brother Nick (Bill Hader), who is preparing to take over from his father as Santa Clause for the upcoming holidays.

However, when the pressure becomes too much for Nick and he runs away from the North Pole, it's up to Noelle to track him down and get him back in time for Christmas.

Noelle cast

This 2019 film stars Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air, A Simple Favor) as Noelle, Bill Hader (Barry, It Chapter Two) as Noelle's brother Nick, Shirley MacLaine (Steel Magnolias) as Noelle's childhood nanny Elf Polly, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Vera) as private detective Jake Hapman, Billy Eichner (The Lion King) as Noelle's cousin Gabriel and Jay Brazeau (Stargate SG-1) as Kris Kringle.

The rest of the cast includes Julie Hagerty (Mrs Kringle), Diana Maria Riva (Helen Rojas), Ron Funches (Elf Mortimer), Michael Gross (Elder Elf Abe), Chelah Horsdal (Dr. Shelley Sussman), Anna Van Hooft (Elf Mary), Anthony Konechny (Elf Ted), Burgess Jenkins (Dan) and Jason Antoon (Omar).

Noelle trailer

Disney released a trailer for Noelle last year, giving fans a look at Anna Kendrick in her festive attire as she travels across North America in search of her brother – who's begun leading a new life as a yoga teacher.

