But the trailer also throws up a host of questions about the events of the films, relating to the plot, the identity of antagonist Safin (Rami Malek) and to the fates of a number of supporting cast members.

We've picked out the seven biggest talking points from the trailer below. Here's our analysis regarding what each of them could mean.

1) Can Ana de Armas's Paloma be trusted?

Ana de Armas as Paloma in No Time to Die MGM

Little is known so far about Ana de Armas' character in the film beyond the fact that she is called Paloma and has been rumoured to be Bond's love interest. She barely featured in the first trailer for the film, but the second seems to give us a few more clues as to her identity.

In this trailer she is described to Bond as "a young lady in Santiago" Felix Leiter wants him to meet, and we see the pair fighting together before toasting to each other, apparently allies.

But a small detail later in the trailer could hint Paloma might not be on Bond's side after all. Immediately after we hear Felix say, "It's harder to tell the good from bad, the villains from heroes these days," the trailer cuts straight to a clip of Paloma in action. Is this a sign that Felix was referring to her?

Of course, this is by no means a reveal that Paloma is definitely a villain, but it certainly seems to cast doubt on whether the character can be trusted.

As an aside, it's also worth noting that all of de Armas' scenes we've seen so far seem to take place with her in the same costume and in the same location, which some fans have treated as a hint that her role may be smaller than some have hoped.

2) What exactly is Safin's plot?

Rami Malek in No Time to Die MGM / Universal

Much has been made about the identity of Rami Malek's villain Safin, with some fans theorising the first trailer proved a rumour that Safin was actually iconic Bond antagonist Dr No.

While the second trailer added little to either prove or disprove that theory, one thing we can be absolutely certain of is that there are going to be remarkably high stakes in No Time To Die - the trailer seeming to suggest a return to the days of Bond villains aiming for total world domination.

There are several references to an apparently catastrophic event, with Lashana Lynch's character Nomi claiming, "He's going to kill millions," while Bond himself later utters, "If we don't do this, there'll be nothing left to save."

Meanwhile, Safin also tells Bond, "We both eradicate people to make the world a better place, I just want to be a little...tidier," which would appear to have chilling implications of genocidal intent.

Of course, it seems Safin's plot will also be heavily linked to Dr Madeline Swann, the French psychologist who first appeared in Spectre - more on that later.

Quite what Safin has planned then, we don't know - but it certainly ain't on a small scale!

3) Will Bond and Blofeld have to team up and work together?

James Bond visits Blofeld in his prison cell MGM

The first trailer confirmed that legendary antagonist Blofeld would return for this film, with Christoph Waltz reprising the role he first took on in Spectre.

And this time round we've discovered more information about what the character's role in the film might be, with Blofeld suggesting to Bond that Safin is an enemy of his as well.

He says, "James, fate draws us back together, now your enemy is my enemy."

This could suggest Bond may have to team up with his old nemesis in order to stave off an even bigger threat in what would certainly be an unprecedented move!

It should also be pointed out that each appearance we've seen of Blofeld so far sees him still held in custody and it's unclear if he will be released - or escape - during the events of the film.

4) Is Nomi the new 007?

Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die MGM

One of the questions that's been asked since the first promotional cycle for No Time To Die began last year concerns the character Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch.

Lynch has heavily been rumoured to be the new 007 following Bond's retirement from active duty, and the first trailer confirmed she was indeed a new double O agent - although it was left (most likely deliberately) unclear if she really was Bond's direct replacement.

The new trailer does little to clear this issue up, but we do see more of her interacting with Bond and it seems clear that she's going to be a crucial part of the mission.

Bond describes her as, "a disarming young woman," while we also see the pair flying a plane together.

It appears that we'll have to wait to watch the film in its entirety before we can answer whether she really is 007 though.

5) Will Felix Leiter die?

No Time to Die MGM

Numerous characters from Daniel Craig's time as 007 are reprising their roles in this film, one of those is being Jeffrey Wright, who brings CIA agent Felix Leiter back to the fold for the first time since 2008's Quantum of Solace.

Going by the trailers, however, it appears that Felix's role might be fairly limited in No Time To Die - the only times we see him are when he is informing 007 about Paloma, which is presumably towards the beginning of the film while he recruits Bond for the mission.

Now it could be that Felix was brought back simply to set the wheels in motion for this encounter, but it would seem a strange choice to bring back a fan favourite character for such a limited role.

This could be a clue that Felix may meet a sticky end, which would explain why we don't see any other footage of him in the trailer.

6) What is Safin and Swann's connection?

James Bond in discussion with Dr. Madeleine Swann MGM/EON

Now this is a big one! As alluded to above, the original trailer strongly hinted Madeleine Swann was somehow connected to Safin and his villainous plot - and the new trailer has gone into far more depth on that front.

Although we still don't quite know the nature of their relationship, it's now clear Swann has a secret that somehow relates to the antagonist.

When asked by Bond what Safin wants, Swann replies with, "Revenge - me." Moreover we are also told that "when her secret comes out, it will be the death of him", see Swann burn a note that simply bears the words, "Forgive me" and later watch as she tells Bond, "You don't know what this is."

There is clearly a vital past connection between the two, and one moment in the trailer suggests that perhaps it isn't all in the past - with a scene showing the masked Safin and what appears to be present-day Swann lying in the background.

So what is that connection? It's seems to be something vital to the plot of the film.

7) What does "changes everything" mean?

No Time to Die

One phrase that has appeared consistently in the marketing for the new Bond movie is that this is the mission that "changes everything." But what does it mean?

Well, there are a number of possibilities. One suggestion is that it could be a reference to Bond's rumoured new role as a father. Reportedly leaked documents have previously suggested a five-year-old girl named Mathilde plays a role in the film – with some fans speculating this could be the daughter of James Bond and Madeleine Swann.

It could also refer to numerous other things: perhaps Nomi's possible role as the new 007? Maybe, as mentioned earlier, the fact that Bond and Blofeld could have to team up? Or it could be reference to the sheer scale of Safin's plan.

One thing is certain, there's plenty to keep fans guessing until the film's eventual release in November.

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November.