Packing all the death-defying stunts you would expect from a Bond missions, the trailer also suggests that his Spectre flame Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) harbours a deadly secret that only spells trouble for the MI6 agent.

Daniel Craig is returning to the role of James Bond for the last time, alongside love interest turned could-be villain Seydoux.

Also returning are Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter and Christoph Waltz as the villainous Blofeld.

Newcomers to the series include Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as an MI6 agent partnered with Bond, Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as another CIA ally and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) as the spy's latest adversary.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who previously helmed HBO's True Detective and Netflix's Maniac.

No Time To Die will release in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020.