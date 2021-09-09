No Time To Die star Lea Seydoux teases changes for Madeleine Swann

It’s fairly rare for a Bond girl to show up in more than one 007 flick – but Léa Seydoux will be reprising her role as Dr Madeleine Swann in the upcoming No Time To Die.

The new film finds Swann deeply in love with Bond after the pair first met during the events of previous movie Spectre, and according to Seydoux, fans can expect to see a different side of the character this time around.

“This time we’ll have the chance to see what she’s been through in her life, in her childhood,” she explained in the first episode of the official No Time To Die podcast. “The opening of the film is her as a young girl and we understand her roots, what she’s been through.

“So I think that for me it felt like a totally different film when I was on set,” she added. “And even the character, the way she’s written is very different from Spectre. Spectre, it was more cold, there was more distance it was like I thought that you couldn’t really relate to her in a way. She was kind of a mystery.

“And I think in this one she’ll be more open and vulnerable, because she’s in love.”

In the second episode of the same podcast, Seydoux expanded on the importance of the relationship between her character and Bond, explaining, “I think it was important to see Bond in love again because he had this relationship with Vesper [in Casino Royale] but she betrayed him. and this time I think she’s the real love in a way – so yeah really I think the film is also a love story.”

In terms of the changes between Spectre and No Time To Die, she added, “I would say that in this film, it’s even more psychological and more emotional, and I think it’s something that Daniel as James Bond really created with this character.

“He created a character who is more vulnerable and who has flaws and I think that’s what we like as an audience. And it’s true that James Bond is like a… it’s not the real world right? But what we like is that in this world that is not real we can relate to the characters.”