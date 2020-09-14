Much has been made about the mysterious connection Safin has to psychologist Swann, with a past relationship of some sort having been teased in the trailers released so far, but this is the first direct interaction between the pair we have seen.

The clip was uploaded to the official James Bond Twitter account and, in addition to the new footage, it shows Malek discussing getting into character as Safin as well as quotes from director Cary Fukunaga.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek says, "What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic."

More like this

Later in the clip he adds, "Safin is a formidable adversary, James Bond has to adapt to that."

Read more - Here's what the 7 biggest moments from the No Time To Die trailer mean

Meanwhile, Fukunaga remarks, "What he wants and what he is willing to do makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond but also on a global level."

Much has been made about the identity of Safin, with some fans theorising the trailers have proved a rumour that Safin is actually iconic Bond antagonist Dr No.

The promotional material certainly seems to suggest a return to the days of Bond villains aiming for total world domination, while, as mentioned above, it is also clear Safin’s plot will be heavily linked to Swann.

Although we still don’t quite know the nature of their relationship, it seems from the second trailer that Swann has a secret which somehow relates to the antagonist.

When asked by Bond what Safin wants, Swann replies, “Revenge” while we are also told that “when her secret comes out, it will be the death of him”.

Advertisement

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.