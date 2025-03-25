Co-director Yuval Abraham wrote on X: "A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co director of our film no other land. They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since."

However, he later posted to say he had been freed, writing: "After being handcuffed all night and beaten in a military base, Hamdan Ballal is now free and is about to go home to his family."

Fellow director Basel Adra had previously told The AP that around two dozen settlers – some wearing masks and carrying guns – attacked the village, with a witness at the scene adding: "We don't know where Hamdan is because he was taken away in a blindfold."

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement (via BBC News) that Israeli police had arrived to disperse a confrontation in Susiya, and that rocks were hurled at security forces.

No Other Land filmmakers Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The statement from the IDF said: "In response, the forces apprehended three Palestinians suspected of hurling rocks at them, as well as an Israeli civilian involved in the violent confrontation.

"The detainees were taken for further questioning by the Israel Police. An Israeli citizen was injured in the incident and was evacuated to receive medical treatment.

"In response, the forces apprehended three Palestinians suspected of hurling rocks at them, as well as an Israeli civilian involved in the violent confrontation. The detainees were taken for further questioning by the Israel police. An Israeli citizen was injured in the incident and was evacuated to receive medical treatment.

"Contrary to claims, no Palestinian was apprehended from inside an ambulance."

No Other Land, a documentary which shows the destruction of a Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, was directed by Ballal and Adra, both Palestinians, and Abraham and Rachel Szor, both Israelis.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.