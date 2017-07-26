Nigel Farage urges "youngsters" to go see Dunkirk, things obviously backfire
Perhaps not quite the publicity Christopher Nolan has been looking for
Published: Wednesday, 26 July 2017 at 10:40 am
Fox News contributor Nigel Farage took to Twitter on Tuesday night to encourage "youngsters" to go and see Christopher Nolan's epic World War II movie Dunkirk.
Advertisement
However, his earnest attempt to praise the film has fallen upon deaf ears.
Pretty soon, parodies of the former Ukip leader's tweet were doing the rounds on the site, which is probably not the reaction he was anticipating. Isn't Photoshop fun?
I urge every youngster to go out and watch Chocolat wow what a movie
— Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) July 26, 2017
Advertisement
Still, there's no such thing as bad publicity, right?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement