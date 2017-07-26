Fox News contributor Nigel Farage took to Twitter on Tuesday night to encourage "youngsters" to go and see Christopher Nolan's epic World War II movie Dunkirk.

However, his earnest attempt to praise the film has fallen upon deaf ears.

Pretty soon, parodies of the former Ukip leader's tweet were doing the rounds on the site, which is probably not the reaction he was anticipating. Isn't Photoshop fun?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch Chocolat wow what a movie

— Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) July 26, 2017

Still, there's no such thing as bad publicity, right?

