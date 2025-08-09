However, their scenes were eventually cut in the final edit of the film – with Chavez now speaking out about being left on the cutting room floor.

Speaking to US Weekly at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party this week, the actor said: “I mean, [director] Jennifer [Kaytin Robinson] is a good friend. She’s really, really cool people, and, you know, me and Lola [Tung] had a really, really good time. But, like, look — that’s filmmaking.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer Sony Pictures

It's been reported that Chavez and Tung's scenes were supposed to be part of an opening sequence for the movie, with the pair having filmed them in Australia. Chavez remained tight-lipped on who he actually played in those scenes, also telling US Weekly: “That’s left to other people!”

As for whether he'd return for another movie in the franchise? He said: "You know, ask me tomorrow, I’ll have a million different answers for you. The only thing that matters at this point in my career is just doing good material with people who I love and people who I believe in and who believe in me.”

Chavez is of course best known for his co-leading role in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story alongside Cooper Koch, with the pair playing the titular brothers. He has also had notable roles in another Ryan Murphy series, Grotesquerie, as well as having held a main role in General Hospital.

On the release of the slasher film last month, director Robinson explained why Chavez and Tung's scene didn't make it.

Speaking to People, she said: “In every movie, it’s best laid plans, and then you edit the movie and you put it together and you go, ‘I love this in a vacuum. This is a fantastic scene. But it doesn’t fit in the movie.'

“It was just one of those situations where it had nothing to do with Lola and Nicholas — they are both so fantastic. I really would love to work with them again. I loved working with them. They did a fabulous job. But in the larger tapestry of the film, it just didn’t fit.”

Robinson added that the decision “sucks because you don’t want to do that to those actors,” saying: “And it sucks when you love something as a scene but that scene just doesn’t work in the final cut of the film.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released on 18th July.

